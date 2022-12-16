Scott Boras Reportedly Secured Carlos Rodón-Yankees Deal At Fenway Park

Scott Boras was at Fenway Park to help introduce Masataka Yoshida at his Red Sox news conference, but that didn’t mean the agent couldn’t multi-task with another client.

The Japanese superstar arrived in Boston on Thursday, where he gave the chance for fans to know a little bit more about him. Yoshida shared humorous advice he received from a former Red Sox pitcher, and after the news conference concluded, Boras stuck around and reportedly worked on the reported deal between Carlos Rodón and the New York Yankees.

“Moments after the media availability to introduce Yoshida, Boras concluded a deal with the Sox’s rivals, negotiating a six-year, $162 million deal with the New York Yankees for left-hander Carlos Rodón,” The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier wrote Thursday. “The late-stage negotiations took place as Boras snacked on food from a buffet provided by the Red Sox.”

Boras’ ability to multi-task likely is why many other top talents across Major League Baseball are happy to have his services. Carlos Correa reportedly agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, Xander Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres and Brandon Nimmo signed with the New York Mets for eight years, $126 million.

Yoshida signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Red Sox, and Boston might not be done as it reportedly is “seriously considering” shortstop Dansby Swanson.