New Red Sox Closer Kenley Jansen Not Worried About Pitch Clock

Kenley Jansen is prepared to shut down games for the Boston Red Sox over the next two seasons, and is welcoming any of the new challenges that come with the role.

Jansen officially signed a two-year, $32 million deal with Boston on Tuesday to be the team’s closer. The 35-year-old’s excitement to be a part of the Red Sox was music to fans’ ears. However, there will be plenty of challenges for Jansen to endure in his first season with Boston as Major League Baseball’s new rules may affect the closing pitcher.

MLB approved a pitch clock as an attempt to speed up games. This will affect all pitchers in baseball but it’ll most certainly push Jansen, who averaged 25.2 seconds per pitch with runners on base in the 2022 season, according to FiveThirtyEight, which is five seconds longer than what the 20-second clock that MLB will implement in 2023.

When asked about how he will handle the pitch clock, Jansen wasn’t all too worried about it.

“I don’t have a problem with it…,” Jansen said, as transcribed by MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “It’s going to be tough on the hitters, too. I remember last year when I found out I’m the slowest and I started to speed up myself a little bit. I’m telling you, I was on the rubber waiting for the hitter for so long. I think it’s both sides. Both sides have to adjust. You can’t let stuff like that bother you. I’m excited for it. We’re going to learn about it and it’s going to be fine.”

The Red Sox’s new closer has pitched in 10-straight postseasons, so fending off distractions like the pitch clock shouldn’t be a problem. Jansen is coming off one season with the Atlanta Braves where he finished with a 3.38 ERA and 41 saves.