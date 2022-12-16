Red Sox’s Masataka Yoshida Draws Strong Ichiro Suzuki Comparison

The Boston Red Sox are confident that they’ve landed a difference maker in newly signed outfielder Masataka Yoshida.

Evident in the commentary provided by Red Sox scouts, the organization has high expectations of the 29-year-old. In fact, Yoshida drew one strongly-worded comparison to a former big league great. This player comparison, which came directly from a Red Sox scout in Japan, spoke volumes of how the organization envisions Yoshida could impact the lineup in the batter’s box.

“(Yoshida could be) the best pure hitter since Ichiro (Suzuki),” Red Sox director of pro scouting Gus Quattlebaum said, according to Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic.

Suzuki, a fellow Japanese countryman, assembled an illustration 19-year career in Major League Baseball. Like Yoshida, Suzuki made the leap from Japanese pro baseball to the majors. Doing so at 27 years old, Suzuki made 10 consecutive All-Star appearances through his first 10 seasons before retiring at 45.

However, the comparisons didn’t end there.

Quattlebaum mentioned that Yoshida could serve as a difference maker in the Red Sox lineup, similar to one former fan-favorite.

“We thought this could be a bat that could change the complexion of our lineup, kind of like what (Kyle) Schwarber did when he brought the good approach,” Quattlebaum said.