Jim Montgomery Fine With Brad Marchand’s OT Penalty

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins blew a two-goal lead in the final 12 minutes of regulation to lose to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. It was a frustrating finish for everyone in the B’s locker room, but perhaps no one more than Brad Marchand.

Marchand, who scored Boston’s second and final goal of the contest, saw himself on the receiving end of three different penalties against Los Angeles. Though none of them led directly to Kings’ goals, Marchand’s third trip to the sin bin resulted from cheap shot by his opponent in which he retaliated, something that seemed to be an issue all night for the Bruins.

About halfway through the overtime period, Marchand was called for roughing on Kings forward Phillip Danault. The penalty came after Danault had held Marchand on a breakaway attempt, which he was called for, taking the 34-year-old down to the ice, and throwing a couple of right hands on his way back up. Marchand responded by dropping his gloves and going after Danault, resulting in a penalty of his own and wiping out a power-play opportunity for the Bruins.

After Boston went on to lose in a shootout, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery was asked whether he was upset by Marchand’s actions.

“I don’t mind that fire at all,” Montgomery said postgame. “Danault pushed his head into the ice. I liked it, he responded with a little something and vinegar. For lack of better words.”

Never one to back down from a fight, Marchand’s response was to be expected. Though some could argue he was baited into the penalty, the four-time All-Star isn’t likely to forget Danault’s actions.

“Would’ve been nice if the ref didn?t get in the way,” Marchand said postgame, per Ty Anderson of 98.5 The Sports Hub.