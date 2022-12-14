Watch Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Score Two Goals In 19 Seconds Vs. Islanders

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins entered their latest contest against the New York Islanders as the NHL’s best offense, and showed just why within seconds.

It didn’t take long for the Bruins to get on the scoreboard Tuesday night at TD Garden. In fact, if you blinked, you might’ve missed it.

Bruins left winger Jake Debrusk was the lone scorer in both instances. His first came on a powerplay, as DeBrusk tipped home a shot from David Pastrnak — crediting both Pastrnak (20) and Charlie McAvoy (13) with the assists.

The second, which came just 19 seconds later, helped give the Bruins a cozy 2-0 cushion early. Debrusk netted a second straight past Islanders goalie Semyon Varlamov. Much like the first one, DeBrusk just happened to be in the right place at the right time. In transition, DeBrusk finished a picture-perfect sequence off the assists from Taylor Hall (11) and Pavel Zacha (15).

DeBrusk’s goal total reached 11 after the heroic early showing.