Chaim Bloom Hints Tanner Houck’s Role With Red Sox In 2023

While Tanner Houck remains in recovery mode ahead of the 2023 season, his return might come in a new role when the time comes.

Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom suggested that Houck might not return to his previous role out of the bullpen next season. Instead, Bloom hinted that with the team’s offseason additions — Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen — Houck could likely serve as a starter.

“The stronger our bullpen gets, the likelier it is that he will be (in the starting rotation),” Bloom said, as transcribed by Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “But at the same time, we know he can have an impact in other areas of the game. We’ll see how it plays out.”

Houck last pitched for the Red Sox on Aug. 2 against the Houston Astros and was initially placed on the 15-day injured list due to lower back inflammation. However, the updates got even more daunting until the Red Sox ended Houck’s season as the 26-year-old underwent back surgery.

Manager Alex Cora suggested that the expected target of return for Houck would be Spring Training.

Through 32 appearances, including four starts last season, Houck went 5-4 with a 3.15 ERA. He struck out 56 batters and notched eight saves in 68 innings on the mound.