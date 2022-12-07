Xander Bogaerts Reports From MLB Insiders Will Encourage Red Sox Fans

Boston apparently is firmly in the hunt for Bogaerts

1 hours ago

As reports about league-wide interest in Xander Bogaerts mounted, so did fear among Red Sox fans that the star shortstop might leave the only Major League Baseball organization he’s ever known.

But reports from multiple MLB insiders Wednesday indicated Boston still is very much in play to win the Bogaerts sweepstakes. In fact, the four-time All-Star sticking with the franchise that signed him back in 2009 might be the most likely outcome.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman sparked hope for a Bogaerts-Red Sox pact when he tweeted the sides are in “heavy discussions.” MLB Network’s Jon Morosi sang a similar tune when stated his belief that Boston ultimately will find a deal to keep the 30-year-old in the uniform he’s worn since 2013.

It should be noted the Red Sox probably will need to fend off strong competition if it wants to retain Bogaerts. The San Diego Padres reportedly “pivoted” to the Aruba native after Trea Turner signed with the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants might turn its focus to Bogaerts after watching Aaron Judge re-up with the New York Yankees. Under-the-radar contenders, like the Arizona Diamondbacks, also might give Boston a run for its money in the effort to sign Bogaerts.

That said, the Red Sox front office has harped on its desire to keep Bogaerts around for some time, and it sounds like the group is taking real steps toward trying to make it happen.

