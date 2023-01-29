49ers’ Brock Purdy Forced To Make NFC Championship Return

The San Francisco 49ers have officially hit desperation territory in looking to save their season.

Already on their third-string quarterback entering an NFC Championship matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers were forced to make a switch to veteran fourth stringer Josh Johnson after Brock Purdy went down with an elbow injury in the first quarter.

Well, that didn’t last very long.

Johnson was pulled from the game and entered the NFL’s concussion protocol during San Francisco’s first drive of the second half, forcing the 49ers to scramble and make a decision at QB. Purdy came into the game to make one handoff before the 49ers punted it away. While the defense was on the field, head coach Kyle Shanahan and assistant head coach Anthony Lynn were shown going over the play sheet with running back Christian McCaffrey and fullback Kyle Juszczyk.

After thoroughly freaking out the entire fan base, the 49ers ultimately sent Purdy back onto the field.

The 23-year-old only threw one pass on the ensuing possession, which ended in a punt.

The 49ers trailed the Eagles, 21-7, midway through the third quarter.