Aaron Rodgers Offers Outlook On Zach Wilson’s Jets Future

Zach Wilson’s future in New York is in doubt, but the Jets signal-caller has at least one supporter from an All-Pro quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, and Wilson came up in their conversation. Rodgers confirmed he texted the Jets QB when he was working in the team facility on a Friday night, and he told the 2021 No. 2 overall pick to relax and take time for himself.

The Jets have voiced their support for the second-year quarterback, but there have been multiple rumors that have linked New York to the top quarterbacks on the market: Derek Carr, Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady and even Rodgers himself.

The Jets also are on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator after parting ways with Mike LaFleur, but Rodgers was not as pessimistic about Wilson’s career as many other people are.

“… I think a little humility is good for all of us at various times in our careers,” Rodgers said. “I think the first year, they literally had no players. They in at practice against us. I was like, ‘Defense can play. Offense needs some more players.’ They added a young receiver from Ohio State (Garrett Wilson) and got a tight end from the (Cincinnati) Bengals (C.J. Uzomah). They picked a running back (Breece Hall), who was pretty damn good last year. For him, it’s just gonna be humility, lean into that and just consistently working on the fundamentals.

“I think he’s so talented, but the best in the business can make all the plays out of the pocket, can move around, but fundamentally, inside the pocket, especially the two guys on the AFC side (Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes), you got guys that can really play in the pocket and also extend and make plays outside of the pocket. But inside the pocket, that’s where you beat teams, outside the pocket is where you embarrass teams, at least in Pat’s department. … I hope whoever they decide to go with at (offensive) coordinator can come in and work with him and break down the fundamentals for him and get him playing on time because I think he’s talented enough to have a long career in the league.”

Wilson will have to work hard to regain the trust of the locker room after things took a turn after a Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots.