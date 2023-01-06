Why Patriots-Bills Rematch Is ‘Plastic Bag Game’ For New England

FOXBORO, Mass. — You’ve probably heard of a “hat and T-shirt game,” where a team has a chance to clinch a division title and receive the accompanying commemorative attire.

Sunday’s contest in Buffalo could be the opposite for the New England Patriots.

A win over the Bills would put the Patriots in the playoffs as the AFC’s third and final wild card. A loss, though, most likely would end their season.

Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo has a name for a matchup like this: a “plastic bag game.”

“You’re in the playoffs, or we lose and we go home,” Mayo said Friday. “A plastic bag game. If you lose, you get a big plastic bag. A trash bag. A trash bag game.”

The Patriots still could sneak into the postseason with a loss in Buffalo, but that would require the Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans all to lose, as well. And with the Titans facing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night, that avenue could be closed before New England even takes the field Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Patriots players and coaches are expecting an extremely emotional atmosphere at Highmark Stadium as the Bills take the field for the first time since safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati.