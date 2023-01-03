Bills, Bengals Fans Gather Outside Hospital To Support Damar Hamlin

After going into Monday night with vastly different rooting interests, Bills and Bengals fans ultimately found themselves pulling for the same outcome.

Interest in the Week 17 game between Cincinnati and Buffalo at Paycor Stadium was completely lost after a terrifying, first-quarter scene involving Damar Hamlin. The Bills safety suffered cardiac arrest after making a tackle and needed to have his heartbeat restored on the field before he was transported to a local hospital.

The University of Cincinnati Medical Center is roughly two miles away from the Bengals’ home stadium. And after Hamlin was brought to the facility for further treatment, fans of both AFC powerhouses congregated outside the hospital to show their support for the 24-year-old.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a game against the Bengals. Fans gathered outside the UC Medical Center in Cincinnati where the Buffalo Bills safety was taken. #WSJWhatsNow https://t.co/fnHm2aJKV5 pic.twitter.com/5xOodKqGyc — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) January 3, 2023

Bills & Bengals fans gather outside of the hospital where Damar Hamlin was taken after collapsing during tonight's game. ? https://t.co/tdEgIdFbMQ pic.twitter.com/e85X56qw82 — E! News (@enews) January 3, 2023

A Bills fan kneels down outside the hospital as he waits to hear on Damar Hamlin?s condition. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/AcCCh44TG8 — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) January 3, 2023

#Bills and #Bengals fans gather outside of UC Hospital in support of Damar Hamlin. Just horrible ? ???



Sports bring people together like very few things can in this world.#prayersforDamarHamlin pic.twitter.com/s6WivIastG — Matt (@m_ttt21) January 3, 2023

Hamlin was in critical condition as of 2 a.m. ET on Tuesday morning after he was sedated.