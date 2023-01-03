NFL Week 18 Lines: Bills-Bengals Uncertainty Affects Betting Board Unsurprisingly, some games are off the board to open the week by Mike Cole 2 hours ago

Everything about the NFL feels somewhat trivial given the terrifying scene that unfolded Monday night when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium.

The health of Hamlin remains the top priority of everyone, but the show ultimately will go on with Week 18 on tap. As of Tuesday morning, the NFL has yet to announce how it plans to handle the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended midway through the first quarter after Hamlin was hurt.

That obviously is the first question that must be answered before really diving into the final week of the season where there are playoff spots and seedings still very much up for grabs.

The Bills and Bengals play prominently in that situation, too, as their respective playoff spots are far from settled. Not only that, but what happens with that game specifically affects other teams. The Bills had the inside track toward the No. 1 seed, but the Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs were still in the hunt. How the Chiefs approach Week 18 seemingly is tied to the outcome of Bills-Bengals. Furthermore, the AFC wild-card race could be affected, too, as a Buffalo team with something to play for in Week 18 affects all those teams fighting for the final spot, including its Week 18 opponent, the New England Patriots.

The betting market also isn’t sure what to do. Betting lines for Bills-Patriots and Bengals-Ravens are off the board, which is unsurprising given the uncertainty around the conclusion of Week 17.

All told, there are three playoff berths still up for grabs in Week 18. The aforementioned AFC wild-card race among the Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers is still up for grabs. The other AFC playoff spot will go to the South champion, and that will be decided Saturday night when the Titans and Jaguars battle. On the NFC side, the Packers and Lions play a win-and-you’re-in game Sunday night at Lambeau Field, though it’s still possible the Seahawks find a way in depending on what happens in Green Bay.

Here are the opening lines and totals for those games and the rest of the NFL Week 18 betting based on consensus odds from the NESNBets live odds page.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

(-9.5) Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 43

Tennessee Titans at (-6.5) Jacksonville Jaguars, 38.5

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (-3) Atlanta Falcons, 40.5

(-3.5) Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 45.5

Houston Texans at (-2.5) Indianapolis Colts, 38

New York Jets at (-1) Miami Dolphins, 38.5

Carolina Panthers at (-3.5) New Orleans Saints, 41.5

Cleveland Browns at (-3) Pittsburgh Steelers, 39

New York Giants at (-14) Philadelphia Eagles, 42.5

(-4) Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders, 41.5

(-3) Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 40.5

Los Angeles Chargers at (-6.5) Seattle Seahawks, 41.5

Arizona Cardinals at (-14) San Francisco 49ers, 40

Detroit Lions at (-4.5) Green Bay Packers, 49