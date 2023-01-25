Bills’ Josh Allen Strongly Shuts Down ‘Stupid’ Damar Hamlin Theory

Bills quarterback Josh Allen wants everyone to stop with the conspiracies about Damar Hamlin.

Hamlin has been slowly working his way back into the public eye after his release from a Cincinnati hospital earlier this month. The 24-year-old, who suffered cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium on Jan. 2, has been very active on social media of late and was able to be on hand for Buffalo’s divisional-round game against the Bengals this past Sunday.

Rather than celebrate Hamlin’s remarkable recovery, some football fans bought into the theory that it wasn’t actually the second-year safety who was at Highmark Stadium this past weekend. Hamlin wore a hat and a cover to the game, so it was difficult to see his face.

Allen, who saw the Pittsburgh product in the Bills locker room before the game, has no time for that “stupid” line of thinking

“One, that’s Damar’s swag — he likes wearing that,” Allen recently said on the “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” podcast, as transcribed by Sports Illustrated. “Two, he was in the locker room with us pregame, so yes, that was Damar. … That’s the Damar Hamlin, that’s our guy, our brother. He was with us pregame, postgame, he was up in the suite with his family, his little brother 100%.”

Unfortunately for Hamlin, he watched the Bills’ 2022 season come to an end in his triumphant return to his home field. But the 2021 sixth-rounder is confident Buffalo once against will be one of the league’s better teams next season.