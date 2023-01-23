Damar Hamlin Makes Vow After Bills’ Playoff Loss To Bengals

The Bills’ disappointing loss Sunday didn’t do any damage to Damar Hamlin’s confidence about the future in Buffalo.

A Bills season once loaded to the brim with promise came to a screeching halt in the divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs. Buffalo, quite frankly, looked completely unmatched against the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who had their way from wire to wire at Highmark Stadium.

The scenes among Bills players and coaches as the game wound down made the defeat look all the more deflating. None more so than a sideline spat between Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, who also wasted no time leaving the facility after Buffalo was bounced from the postseason. But Damar Hamlin, who was able to be in attendance for Sunday’s game, believes the Bills will return to being one of the league’s best.

“We’ll be back… don’t even trip,” the Buffalo safety tweeted.

Hamlin has reasons to be confident in this stance. Only a few Bills starters and playmakers are scheduled to hit free agency this spring and given the outlook of the rest of the division, winning a fourth straight AFC East championship shouldn’t be too tall of a task for Buffalo next season.

All told, the Bills have all the pieces in place to be a Super Bowl team. In the 2023 campaign, it will be all about Buffalo efficiently executing in the biggest spots as it tries to reach football’s biggest stage for the first time since 1994.