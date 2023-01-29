Brad Stevens Reveals Celtics Are ‘Evaluating’ Trade Options

The Boston Celtics could be in the market for a mid-season trade acquisition with the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline quickly approaching.

Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, who ensured Boston’s commitment to an NBA Finals return through several depth additions during the offseason, might not be content. Boston has lost its last three consecutive games and without defensive leaders Marcus Smart and Robert Williams, the Celtics have come face-to-face with arguably their most severe cold streak.

Stevens, who debuted in Boston’s front office last season, offered some insight regarding where the Celtics could be looking to add. The 46-year-old mentioned noted Boston will likely weigh options to “fortify” its depth — similar to how the Celtics approached their acquisitions during the offseason.

“We have a really good core that’s played together in big moments, that understands what those moments are like, and knows how to get to where we ultimately want to go,” Stevens said, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “I think what is probably more likely is evaluating how to fortify your depth, how to make sure you are foolproof as possible.”

While Boston’s struggled heavily to overcome a few key absences, Stevens remained confident. On countless occasions, the Celtics have displayed an ability to overcome challenges, especially injuries. Boston has gone 7-2 in games this season where either Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown were ruled out beforehand.

“I feel like we have a shot,” Stevens said. “I feel like we have a really good team. I think we will be really, really hard to beat as we move forward. And, at the same time, I think that we’ve got to improve. And I think that’s usually the case with any team. Most of the teams that I’ve been on — whether it’s through personnel or just within your group — that really improve and hit that stride of growth that you see that the best teams play with late in the year — you saw it last year with our team — those are the teams that really have a shot. I feel good about where we are.”