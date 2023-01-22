Brett Maher Was So Bad In Warmups That Jerry Jones Went Onto Field

Nobody wants to be Brett Maher right now.

The Dallas Cowboys kicker put on a disastrous performance in last Monday’s playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, missing a record four consecutive extra-point attempts. Despite Maher’s brutal struggles, the Cowboys elected to not elevate practice squad kicker (and former New England Patriot) Tristan Vizcaino for Sunday’s divisional-round matchup against the 49ers in San Francisco.

But the vote of confidence might not have worked.

It all started when 49ers players appeared to play mind games with Maher during warmups at Levi’s Stadium. The veteran kicker then struggled mightily, as documented by The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami.

According to Kawakami, Maher missed four of six kicks toward the open end of the stadium before going roughly 50% while kicking toward the closed end. He then went back to the open end and missed two more — prompting an on-field visit from Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Check out this wild timeline of events:

A little drama in Cowboys-49ers pregame: Niners apparently took offense to Cowboys kicker Brett Maher warming up on side of field, stepping in middle of his operation to interrupt drill. Niners eventually allowed Maher to resume kicking. He made next try. pic.twitter.com/zOuYIDp3El — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 22, 2023

Brett Maher just missed a 43-yarder about 20 feet wide right after 2 earlier misses right from shorter distance. Then made two. Then missed another wide right. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) January 22, 2023

About 50% into the closed side. Now one more time to the open side. https://t.co/cLlOVpHDwJ — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) January 22, 2023

Maher just missed 2 more and Jerry Jones literally walked on to the field to talk to him. I have NEVER seen that before. https://t.co/GlMrnA0fjP — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) January 22, 2023

Jerry Jones walks to the field to speak with Brett Maher and holder Bryan Anger. pic.twitter.com/Sci7tYw5O9 — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 22, 2023

No pressure or anything.

That said, Kawakami reported that Maher made his next three warmup kicks, so perhaps Jones’ pep talk did the trick.