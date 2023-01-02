Bruins Unveil Commemorative Logo For 2023-24 Centennial Season

The Boston Bruins have officially unveiled the commemorative logo they will be using during their Centennial season in 2023-24.

During the live telecast of Boston’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park for the 2023 Winter Classic, unveiled a new commemorative logo to be used next season.

You can take a look at the logo below:

The Bruins explained some key aspects to the logo through a press release. You can read part of the release below:

The Bruins have unveiled a new commemorative logo for the Centennial celebration that pays homage to the franchise’s storied past. The Bruins Centennial logo was designed to reflect the club’s brand identity from the early 1920s, incorporating the familiar arc and rectangle shape that was first seen on the team’s inaugural season sweater, and later reappeared as an alternate in the 2000s. Inside of the Centennial crest is the iconic Bruins bear, the club’s oldest brand identifier, in a remastered and redrawn style that incorporates ‘Bruins brown’ as a new primary color to complement the traditional black and gold palette. The varsity-style ‘100’ typography inside of the bear is a nod to retro styling, harkening back to pennants and programs from yesteryear. The typography used within the mark is a hand-drawn adaption of the club’s iconic nameplate artwork, and will be featured in Centennial wordmarks and supplemental creative throughout the celebration.

Boston also announced a number of events, merchandise pieces, content pieces and new “immersive exhibit” that will be rolled out over the next calendar year. You can read the full press release here.