Celtics Wrap: Jaylen Brown Shrinks In Big Moment In OT Loss Vs. Knicks

The Boston Celtics came up short against the New York Knicks, 120-117, to lose their third consecutive game Thursday night at TD Garden.

The Celtics dropped to 34-16 on their season, while the Knicks improved to 27-23.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics needed to get themselves back in the win column, and were positioned to do just that against a subpar Eastern Conference foe. However, they fell flat when given an opportunity to do so.

And it wasn’t pretty, to say the least.

With just seven seconds left and an opportunity to put Boston ahead in overtime, Jaylen Brown choked with back-to-back free-throw misses, which the Knicks capitalized.

The Knicks, who entered the contest 1-15 when trailing at halftime this season, fought through all 48 minutes. And while New York has been mediocre for the better part of the season, the Knicks also have an elite duo — as was evident — in Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson. The pair combined to score 66 points as the only 20-plus-point scorers from New York’s offense.