Buccaneers Provide Update On Injured Wideout Russell Gage

Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage had to be carted off the field in the final minutes of Tampa Bay’s wild-card loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles had limited updates after the game, but shared that Gage was taken to the hospital and was being evaluated for a concussion and neck injury. The organization released a statement Tuesday morning with more information on Gage’s condition.

“After suffering a neck injury and concussion during the fourth quarter of last night’s game, Russell was taken to a local hospital where he remained overnight for additional testing and observation,” the Buccaneers statement read. “Russell has had movement in all extremities and will continue to undergo additional testing today. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

The “movement in all extremities” aspect certainly serves a positive update on Gage.

The injury occurred with 2:55 remaining in regulation and Tampa Bay trailing Dallas 31-6. Gage initially slipped and went down awkwardly before taking a hit to the back of the head from Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson. Gage remained on the ground as trainers rushed onto the field to attend to him. He then was moved onto a stabilizing board and carted off the field.

Gage, 26, concluded his fifth year in the league and first campaign in Tampa Bay.

While the Buccaneers season ended following a 31-14 defeat, the Cowboys advanced to play the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL divisional round Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.