DeVante Parker Co-Signs Fan’s Take On His Patriots Potential

Many Patriots fans maintain New England must add an elite receiver — DeAndre Hopkins, anyone? — this offseason.

DeVante Parker believes such a weapon already is on the roster.

GilletteNation, a Patriots fan account on Instagram, recently published a post in which it claimed that Parker showed enough in 2022 to prove he can be a true No. 1 wideout in New England’s offense.

“I know people are clamoring for a top-tier wideout for Mac Jones, but I really do think Parker can be that guy,” the account user wrote.

Parker showed up in the comments section, writing, “I am that guy” — along with a shrug emoji.

Take a look:

Although Parker might not be a legitimate upper-echelon wideout, such as Stefon Diggs or Davante Adams, he does have the ability to be the most dangerous weapon in the Patriots receiving corps.