Celtics Rumors: Why Trade For Spurs Center Big Man Unlikely

The Celtics could use the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline to bolster their frontcourt depth, but they might be out of the market for a San Antonio Spurs center.

Boston interim head coach Joe Mazzulla has implemented multiple options to fill in for Robert Williams III when the big man missed the beginning of the season while recovering from his knee injury.

Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet have earned consistent minutes in the rotation whenever Time Lord or Al Horford miss games, but the Celtics could use an upgrade.

Spurs center Jakob Poeltl has been rumored as a trade target. The seventh-year big man is in the final year of his contract, which makes him expendable for San Antonio. However, league sources have downplayed the idea of Boston trading for the 27-year-old, according to The Athletic’s Jay King.

” … The impending free agent would make more sense somewhere he is a better long-term fit. With Horford and Williams each signed through at least the 2024-25 season, Boston likely has no room to commit to Poeltl as a starter on a big, long-term contract.”

King laid out other options for the Celtics.

Boston still has a $5.9 million traded-player exception from the Dennis Schröder trade with the Houston Rockets last season that expires on Feb. 10. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens has yet to use the team’s multiple TPEs, allowing them to expire, but Boston does have some flexibility when it comes to acquiring players at this year’s trade deadline.