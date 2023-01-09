Simple Reason Bill Belichick Gets Blame For Patriots’ Lost Season

“If it doesn’t go well, blame me.”

Honestly, it could all stop right there with that quote from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to The Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy on the eve of what became another lost season for New England.

Belichick, responding to the first-guessing about his decision to effectively split offensive duties among himself, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, took preemptive responsibility. The buck stops here, Belchick said.

“I think they’re both good coaches,” Belichick told Shaughnessy. “Ultimately, it’s my responsibility, like it always is. So if it doesn’t go well, blame me.”

Well, here we are. The Patriots went 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Patricia sure wasn’t good, nor was quarterback Mac Jones for most of the season. The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since Super Bowl LIII, a drought that is the longest of the Kraft ownership tenure, let alone Belichick’s time in Foxboro.

Belichick is the greatest of all time, and he’s not only compensated as such but he is afforded a level of trust and autonomy that is unlikely matched in the rest of the NFL.

It is his fault.