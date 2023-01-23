Cowboys Take Aim At Dak Prescott With Strongly Worded Tweet

The Cowboys didn’t receive much help from their quarterback Sunday, and they hammered that point on their own Twitter feed after their 2022 season ended.

After turning in one of the best performances of his NFL career in Dallas’ wild-card road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dak Prescott laid an egg against the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. The veteran quarterback’s pair of interceptions was one of the biggest reasons why Dallas suffered a 19-12, season-ending loss to San Francisco.

Prescott, to his credit, took complete ownership of his lousy performance after the game and shouldered the blame for the Cowboys falling short of their ultimate goal. But in promoting a story about Prescott’s accountable comments, Dallas’ official Twitter account launched a harpoon at its longtime signal-caller.

“Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds,” the Twitter promotion read.

One has to wonder if Jerry Jones was thinking about Prescott’s job security after Dallas stumbled in the Bay Area. The Cowboys owner isn’t getting any younger and it’s tough to imagine Jones staying patient with Prescott if he isn’t inspiring optimism about Dallas’ Super Bowl hopes for the future.

Jones will watch a rookie quarterback who started the season third on the depth chart play in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game. Maybe that will make the boss of America’s Team think even more about the possibility of starting fresh behind center.