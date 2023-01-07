Bills’ Damar Hamlin Shares ‘Thankful’ Message On Instagram Post

For the first time since Damar Hamlin underwent cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills Week 17 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the 24-year-old posted on social media.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after he collided with Tee Higgins of the Bengals. The second-year safety was loaded into an ambulance on the field and rushed to the University of Cincinnati’s Medical Center. Initially, in critical condition upon arrival that very night, Hamlin has since made a remarkably progressive recovery.

With updates along Hamlin’s life-saving journey being highly anticipated, he garnered massive support. And it reached far beyond those within the Bills’ locker room.

On Saturday evening, Hamlin shared a heartfelt message to those who expressed their support:

“When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much,” Hamlin wrote on Instagram. “The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me.”

On Friday, Hamlin delivered a message to his fellow Buffalo teammates through a FaceTime call.

“Love you boys,” Hamlin said.