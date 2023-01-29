Eagles Vs. 49ers Live Stream: Watch NFC Title Game Online, On TV

A trip to Super Bowl LVII is on the line in Philadelphia

by

3 hours ago

The Eagles and the 49ers will compete for NFC supremacy Sunday in the City of Brotherly Love.

Lincoln Financial Field will be the site of the conference championship game between the top two seeds in the NFC. San Francisco reached this stage with wins over the Seattle Seahawks and the Dallas Cowboys, while Philadelphia took down the New York Giants after a first-round bye.

Jalen Hurts and company are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 45.5. The winner will play in Super Bowl LVII against either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here’s all the viewing information for the NFC Championship Game:

When: Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images
