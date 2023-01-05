Ex-Red Sox Offers Roster Suggestions For Boston To ‘Be Relevant’

The Boston Red Sox turned their offseason around when they retained Rafael Devers on a reported 11-year deal worth $331 million. This prompted one former big leaguer to make a few suggestions for the organization moving forward.

Former All-Star and ex-Red Sox Cliff Floyd believes that Devers can serve as the foundation for Boston. While the Red Sox began its offseason relatively quietly, Floyd is thinking about the bigger picture. As opposed to referencing any potential current offseason targets, he listed a few for next year.

And the names are pretty eye-catching, to say the least.

“You can turn this around if you’re the Red Sox,” Floyd said Wednesday on MLB Network. “So you talk about 11-year deal, you could turn this around if you talking about (Shohei) Ohtani, he’s gonna be a free agent soon. (Juan) Soto. … (Manny) Machado. So if you wanna win and be relevant in that tough in that AL East, you can do it pretty quick. And this to me is why you sign that deal if you’re Rafael Devers. Because you’re getting some confirmation from them that we’re gonna turn this around quickly.”

Floyd did float some potential franchise-altering names. Ohtani and Machado are unrestricted free agents after the 2023 season while Soto will reach free agency in 2025.

With the 2024 offseason a whole season away, there’s no telling how the Red Sox intend to move forward. They completed the major nail-biting task of Devers which closed the door on any speculation that he’d depart from Boston. With Devers being the largest signee in Red Sox history, perhaps he’ll mark the start of what’s to come.

While speaking alongside fellow ex-Red Sox Jake Peavy, Floyd didn’t hesitate and credited Devers for being a “mature ball player” — which he attributed to his massive payday.