Ex-Red Sox Wade Miley Reportedly Signs With NL Central Team

The Milwaukee Brewers made one former Boston Red Sox southpaw their latest offseason addition on Wednesday.

After the Brewers finished seven games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central division, Milwaukee fell short. Coming off a playoff miss, the Brewers reportedly signed starting pitcher Wade Miley to a one-year deal worth $4.5 million, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The agreement also includes the potential to add $1.5 million in incentives as Rosenthal noted.

Miley spent one underwhelming season with the Red Sox. In 2015, he made his first and final campaign in Boston and pitched to a 4.46 ERA through 32 starts — his second-highest ERA at that point. As expected, the Red Sox elected to not bring Miley back following that season. Since then, the now 36-year-old has pitched for six different organizations in the last seven years.

Doing so, Miley has been just about as on-brand as can be on the mound. This run did, however, include a no-hitter during his stop with the Cincinnati Reds in 2021.

After he and the Red Sox parted ways, Miley has notched a 4.18 ERA through the last seven seasons. His innings pitched total, which dipped due to shoulder injuries last season, has been inconsistent. When Miley has managed to pitch a full season’s worth of innings, he’s struggled with the long ball. Miley has allowed a total of 90 home runs combined through his last three seasons of 28-plus starts.

With the Cubs last season, Miley provided a small sample size. Yet, relative to his norm, it served as an overall decent campaign. He went 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 17.6 K% through 37 innings pitched. Miley also notched 28 strikeouts and allowed 28 walks with 31 base hits.

Now, Miley is set to embark on his second stint in a Brewers uniform. Milwaukee added Miley for it’s 2018 season when he proceeded to make 16 starts. With injuries being a trend in recent seasons, Miley will serve as a low-cost, possibly high-reward addition in the back end of Milwaukee’s 2023 rotation.