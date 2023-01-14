Kliff Kingsbury Report Likely Removes Him From Patriots Radar

Kliff Kingsbury’s name was floated for teams with a vacancy at the offensive coordinator position, but the former Arizona Cardinals head coach has other plans.

The 43-year-old literally does, according to Peter Schrager of FOX Sports. Kingsbury reportedly has bought a one-way ticket to Thailand and respectfully has told teams he has no interest in a new job at this point. Schrager added multiple teams have contacted Kingsbury for their vacant offensive coordinator job.

The four-year NFL head coach was fired by the Cardinals on Monday after he signed a six-year extension last offseason.

Kingsbury was a backup quarterback for the Patriots in 2003, and his name was brought up when New England released a statement this week that said the team would be interviewing candidates for the offensive coordinator position. Head coach Bill Belichick reportedly had a “fascination” with the former QB, as well.

But if Kingsbury is taking a vacation, the Patriots and other teams will have to look elsewhere.

Someone who is a candidate for the position is tight ends coach Nick Caley. However, he reportedly is a “strong candidate” for the New York Jets. Whoever New England decides to interview for the offensive coordinator job, it must follow a set of rules and guidelines during the hiring process.