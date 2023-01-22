NFL Hits Chargers’ Joey Bosa With Massive Fine After Outburst

Los Angeles Chargers defender Joey Bosa may want to get into the future-telling business.

Just days after explaining how he believed he’d be on the receiving end of a fine from the NFL for his outburst during the Chargers’ wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 27-year-old’s prognostication became true.

The NFL hit Bosa with a $55,546 fine Saturday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

The Chargers’ pass rusher had solid odds of receiving a fine. Not only was he on the receiving end of two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, but the normally laid-back Charger went on a rant against the officials at his locker after his team’s season ended.

The NFL does not have set amounts for fines that come about after giving officials a piece of your mind, but some quick math shows you how the NFL got to such a large number. A second unsportsmanlike conduct offense costs $18,566, while making contact with an official — which it can be argued Bosa actually did in the wild-card round — costs $37,232 on a first offense.

If you add those two up you get a $252 difference.

No matter how the NFL decided on the fine, it was an expensive one for a player who is about to go on vacation.