Patriots Elevate These Two Players To Roster For Bills Game

The Patriots bolstered their depth on both sides of the ball for Sunday’s regular-season finale in Buffalo.

New England on Saturday elevated tight end Matt Sokol and linebacker Calvin Munson from the practice squad. Both will be eligible to suit up for the team’s Week 18 matchup against the Bills at Highmark Stadium.

Sokol’s elevation was expected, as the Patriots have just one healthy tight end (Hunter Henry) on their 53-man roster. Jonnu Smith was ruled out Saturday and will miss his second consecutive game with a concussion.

This is the first call-up of the season for Munson, who’s logged several stints on the Patriots’ P-squad since entering the NFL in 2017. The 28-year-old has appeared in 42 career games, including six for New England in 2021. He’ll likely play mostly on special teams against Buffalo.

The Patriots will be without cornerbacks Jalen Mills (groin) and Jack Jones (knee/suspension) on Sunday, but with Marcus Jones returning from the concussion that sidelined him last week, they opted not to elevate Quandre Mosely for additional depth at the position. Jonathan Jones, Marcus Jones, Myles Bryant, Tae Hayes and Shaun Wade will be their available corners against the Bills.

New England needs a win or losses by Miami, Pittsburgh and Tennessee to clinch a playoff spot. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.