Patriots Injury Report: Two Key Players Cleared For Bills Game

The New England Patriots will get their most versatile player and one of their starting receivers back for Sunday’s regular-season finale in Buffalo.

Cornerback/receiver/return man Marcus Jones and wideout DeVante Parker both cleared concussion protocol and were removed from the injury report Friday, signaling they will be available to play against the Bills.

Jones missed last week’s win over the Miami Dolphins. Parker sat out the last three games, most recently taking the field against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 14.

The Patriots did not rule any players out for this Week 18 matchup, but it did list five as questionable with injuries:

CB Jonathan Jones – Chest

WR Jakobi Meyers – Shoulder

CB Jalen Mills – Groin

ST Brenden Schooler – Hip

TE Jonnu Smith – Concussion

All five were limited in practice Friday.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux returned Friday and was removed from the injury report after missing Thursday’s practice with an illness. Cornerback Myles Bryant also was cleared after a shoulder injury limited him earlier in the week.