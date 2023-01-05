After Damar Hamlin Injury, Patriots Expecting Unprecedented Atmosphere For Bills Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has played in 247 games over his 15 NFL seasons. He’s played in AFC Championships. Super Bowls. Season openers preceded by championship banner raisings.

He knows none of them will feel quite like this Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park, N.Y.

This week’s game between New England and Buffalo at Highmark Stadium, assuming it is played as scheduled, will be the Bills’ first since safety Damar Hamlin collapsed from cardiac arrest Monday night in Cincinnati.

Josh Allen, Sean McDermott, Stefon Diggs and the rest of the Bills’ players and coaches watched, some from mere yards away, as on-site medical personnel revived Hamlin on the Paycor Stadium game field using CPR and an automated external defibrillator, then loaded him into an ambulance and rushed him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remained as of Thursday afternoon.

Following Thursday’s positive reports about Hamlin’s condition — he awoke for the first time and asked doctors whether the Bills had beaten the Bengals — it appears the NFL will not reschedule Sunday’s Week 18 clash between AFC East rivals.

Slater, who’s played in Buffalo more than a dozen times, is expecting an emotional atmosphere unlike any other — and, hopefully, one full of positivity about Hamlin’s progress.

“I expect it to be something that I’ve never experienced before,” Slater said Thursday. “You’re hoping that — and I say this with all honesty — you’re hoping that by the time we get to the game, it’s a little bit more of a joyous one where they’ve got some better news on Damar, and I think we’ll all feel better about it. I know our team will feel better about it and have a little bit more peace. I’m sure you guys covering it will feel better about it if we have some good news on him.