PFF Suggests Offensive Free Agent Patriots Should Target This Offseason

The Patriots can help quarterback Mac Jones by hiring a legitimate offensive coordinator, something New England plans to do this offseason after a campaign of suspect play-calling under Matt Patricia.

Bolstering the offensive line would be wise, as well, and Pro Football Focus on Monday suggested a tackle the Patriots should target in NFL free agency: Orlando Brown Jr.

PFF picked one offensive free agent each NFL team should pursue this offseason, and Brown was the player identified for New England, which didn’t do a great job of protecting Jones in 2022.

Here’s what PFF wrote:

The Patriots’ 2022 tackle situation was quite the rollercoaster from start to finish. Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown played on both sides of the line at certain points, and Marcus Cannon eventually supplanted Wynn in the lineup at right tackle before he too went down with an injury. Wynn played in 2022 on the fifth-year option, but the Patriots never seemed to have much faith in him, so it would be a shock if he’s back in New England next season.

The Patriots can once again move Trent Brown to right tackle and then bring aboard Orlando Brown Jr. to man the blindside. The Patriots rank top 10 in projected cap space in 2023, so they can afford to make a splash if they so choose. While the Chiefs’ Brown received some criticism early in the season after a lengthy franchise tag dispute, he finished the season on a tear and didn’t receive enough credit. From Week 7 on, his 81.6 overall grade ranked eighth and his 86.1 pass-blocking grade ranked seventh.

The Chiefs acquired Orlando Brown Jr., a third-round pick in 2018, from the Baltimore Ravens before the 2021 season. Kansas City could look to retain the four-time Pro Bowl selection, as he’s been an important ingredient in keeping Patrick Mahomes upright the last two years, but Brown presumably would have no shortage of suitors on the open market. And that includes New England.