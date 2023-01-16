David Krejci Will Be Honored By Bruins For 1,000 NHL Games

BOSTON — The Bruins will honor David Krejci for reaching a milestone only six other players did before him.

Krejci will be recognized for playing in 1,000 NHL games Feb. 20 when Boston hosts the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden in a pregame ceremony.

The 16-year NHL veteran reached the milestone Monday afternoon when the Bruins dropped the puck with the Philadelphia Flyers. Krejci started the game and received a hefty standing ovation from the TD Garden crowd when it was announced he officially played in 1,000 games.

All of those games came as a member of the Bruins.

Krejci joins Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, Don Sweeney, Ray Bourque, Wayne Cashman and Johnny Bucyk as Bruins players to amass 1,000 games with the organization.

You can also catch “Krejci at 1,000” on NESN on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.