Red Sox Newcomer Justin Turner Sheds Light On Texts From Bill Belichick

Recruitment messages coming out of the Boston area for Justin Turner weren’t only delivered by members of the Red Sox organization.

Bill Belichick was part of the contingency that successfully convinced the two-time All-Star to take his talents to the East Coast. Belichick reportedly was asked by Red Sox manager Alex Cora to help out with the courting process, and as Turner confirmed in an MLB Network interview, the New England Patriots head coach obliged.

“I’m not going to say what he said,” Turner told host Alanna Rizzo on “High Heat.” “It was just saying how great of a sports town Boston is and that he’s good friends with Alex. I don’t want to share all the texts because I hope I can get some more of them. Yeah, that was pretty cool.”

Belichick now has more free time than usual, as the Patriots squandered an opportunity to clinch a postseason berth this past Sunday in Buffalo. So who knows, maybe Turner will receive more texts from the future Hall of Fame coach in the not-so-distant future.