Rex Ryan Suggests Surprising Landing Spot For Tom Brady

Rex Ryan believes there could be a unique possibility on the horizon for Tom Brady, as well as one of the better NFL coaches of this era.

It’s anyone’s guess what the future holds for Brady, who offered the public no sense of his direction following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ season-ending loss in the wild-card round of the playoffs. The 45-year-old can either retire, re-up with the Bucs or find a new team in free agency.

The Las Vegas Raiders have become the no-brainer team when trying to pinpoint where Brady could land via the open market. But Rex Ryan was thinking way more outside the box when he projected the future Hall of Famer’s potential next step Sunday.

“This is gonna be a crazy one, but I’m telling you, watch the Washington Commanders in this,” Ryan said on ESPN’s “NFL Postseason Countdown.” “This is why I say it could happen: There’s a strong possibility that there’s gonna be a change in ownership. When that happens, these owners aren’t tied in to that coach. To me, I can see a Sean Payton-Tom Brady — we talk about Miami. Well, it wasn’t just Miami contacting Brady. It was Sean Payton. It was gonna be that marriage with those two. So, I could possibly see that down the road. If he doesn’t sign with the Raiders immediately, I could see this is a possibility.”

As crazy as it might sound at first glance, the Commanders arguably are an above-average quarterback away from being a legitimate contender. Washington boasts a talented defense with a sneaky-great offensive supporting cast. And if Daniel Snyder and company are eventually moved off the masthead, Brady’s interest in the Commanders potentially could be increased by the opportunity for an ownership stake.

Is Brady taking his talents to the nation’s capital likely? No. But if you break it down into selling points, Washington isn’t an outlandish suggestion.