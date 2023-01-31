What Patrick Mahomes Told Joe Burrow After AFC Title Game

Patrick Mahomes is confident Sunday wasn’t the last time he’ll see Joe Burrow in an AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes has every reason to believe that, as the clash at Arrowhead Stadium over the weekend was a rematch of last season’s conference championship showdown. But unlike the late-January tilt last year, it was Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs who claimed the Lamar Hunt Trophy this time around and reserved a spot in Super Bowl LVII.

The pair of superstar quarterbacks shared a quick exchange on the field after Harrison Butker’s game-winning, 45-yard field goal, and Mahomes offered a look ahead to the future.

“Many more, dog,” Mahomes told Burrow, per a clip shared by NFL Films. “Hell of a game. You have a hell of a career, dog.”

Burrow responded by telling Mahomes to go win the final game of the 2022 season, which will see the Chiefs square off with the Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. It could end up being an accolade-filled couple of days for Kansas City’s quarterback, who’s expected to take home the second MVP award of his career three days before Super Sunday.