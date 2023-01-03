What Roger Goodell Told NFL Teams Amid Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL on Tuesday afternoon announced the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended Monday night due to the scary incident involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, would not be resumed this week.

The league also shared it has not made any decision regarding the Bills-Bengals game being resumed at a later date, or if it would be completed before the postseason. In the league’s statement, it indicated that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had informed clubs of the decision after speaking with both the Bills and Bengals along with the NFL Players Association.

Goodell’s statement was released to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Tuesday afternoon, and it provides a little more insight on the situation from the league’s perspective.

You can read the full statement below:

During last night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Damar experienced cardiac arrest and was promptly resuscitated by on-site club physicians and independent medical personnel, all of whom are highly trained in implementing the plans for medical emergencies. Damar was stabilized and transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a Level One trauma center, where he remains in the ICU.

After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, I decided to postpone last night’s game and have our focus remain on Damar and his family. We are in regular contact with both clubs and with the medical team caring for Damar and will share additional information as we receive it.

Earlier today, the Head of Player Engagement and Team Clinician for each club received information from Dr. Nyaka NiiLampti about mental health and support resources that are available to your players and staff. Additional resources including on-site service can be available for any club that wishes this assistance. If your club would like to make use of these additional resources, please have you Player Engagement lead of Team Clinician contact Dr. NiiLampti.