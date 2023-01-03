Patriots Players Among Top Donors To Damar Hamlin Charity

Prior to Monday night, Damar Hamlin had received roughly $2,900 in donations to his charitable toy drive, eclipsing the desired goal of $2,500.

Less than a day later, the donation counter stood at just over $4 million — with the help of some New England Patriots players.

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and, after having his heartbeat restored, was transported to a Cincinnati hospital where he was sedated and put on a breathing tube. The second-year Buffalo Bills safety remained in critical condition as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Searching for ways to support Hamlin, many have donated money to a toy drive the 24-year-old set up in 2020 to support children impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pa.

Snippet from Damar Hamlin?s YouTube channel.



Dude was doing this before he was a paid athlete.



Can donate to his community toy drive here: https://t.co/fpTtPVA5vC pic.twitter.com/Y77ezrcxEA — Joe DiBiase (@SneakyJoeSports) January 3, 2023

“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me,” Hamlin wrote on the charity’s GoFundMe page.

First noticed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, three Patriots players are among the top donors to Hamlin’s toy drive: cornerback Myles Bryant, defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and quarterback Brian Hoyer.