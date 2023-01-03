Bills-Bengals Game: NFL Announces Update After Damar Hamlin Injury

The sports world made it clear Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was its top priority in the hours following a scary incident on “Monday Night Football.”

And after the NFL acknowledged the same late Monday night, the league followed up with an announcement Tuesday afternoon regarding a potential resumption of the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL released a statement Tuesday at approximately 1:30 p.m. ET, sharing a potential continuation of Bills-Bengals will not be held this week. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed clubs of the decision Tuesday after speaking with both teams and the NFL Players Association. The league also shared it has not made any decision regarding the Bills-Bengals game being resumed at a later date.

There have not been any changes made to the Week 18 regular-season schedule. Should that remain the case, the Bills would host the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The NFL explained it continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Hamlin, along with the Bills organization and NFLPA.

The contest on “Monday Night Football” was suspended after the injury to Hamlin.

Hamlin suffered from cardiac arrest on the field after colliding with a Bengals player in the first quarter. The Bills announced his heartbeat was restored on the field before being transferred to UC Medical Center, where he spent the night in the ICU.