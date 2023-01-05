Who Is Uncle Howdy? Three Theories On WWE’s Bray Wyatt Angle

Bray Wyatt has brought intrigue to his WWE return with the introduction of a new character in Uncle Howdy.

The former WWE Champion returned to the company at Extreme Rules on Oct. 8 after a month of “White Rabbit” teases. Uncle Howdy made his debut on the following SmackDown on Oct. 14 and has played a key fixture in Wyatt’s feud with LA Knight.

The two are scheduled for a “Pitch Black” match at Royal Rumble on Jan. 28. There are no details on the match as of Thursday, but what is on everyone’s mind is the identity of Uncle Howdy.

Initially, fans believed the character to be another persona of Wyatt, similar to The Fiend and his other Firefly Fun House characters. But Uncle Howdy was revealed to be a separate persona on Dec. 16, and he attacked Wyatt on SmackDown last Friday.

If Uncle Howdy is a separate person, then who is the individual trying to set Wyatt on the right path? Here are three theories. For this exercise, we will be ignoring the height and body shape we have seen on television so far since WWE can and perhaps has been changing who has been under the get-up prior to a full reveal.

Bo Dallas

This is the popular choice. Fans have clamored for Wyatt to partner with his real-life brother. Dallas, whose real name is Taylor Rotunda, was released on April 15, 2021, a year after suffering a neck injury after 13 years in the company. Dallas spent the majority of his career as an enhancement talent in WWE and reportedly is focused on life outside of wrestling with his partner and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan — the couple live on a farm together and have started a family real estate business.

But perhaps his brother could convince him to get back in the squared circle for one last run. Prior to his injury, Dallas was in a popular comedic act with Curtis Axel as part of The B-Team, who defeated Wyatt and Matt Hardy to win the Raw Tag Team Championships. A partnership with Wyatt could be beneficial for Dallas to focus more on the character aspects of pro wrestling.