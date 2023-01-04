Ex-WWE Star Sasha Banks Returns To Wrestling With New Name, New Look

Sasha Banks is back.

The former WWE superstar returned to the squared circle Wednesday with New Japan Pro-Wrestling. And she debuted a new name and a new look while attacking IWGP women’s champion KAIRI at Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome.

Ladies and gentlemen, give it up for Mercedes Moné.

Moné — a clear play on “money,” especially when coupled with her new theme music — certainly made an early statement, vowing to compete for championship gold Feb. 18 at Battle in the Valley in San Jose, Calif. But overall, her highly anticipated wrestling return was, uh, not great.

Not only could you hear a pin drop. Moné also stumbled through a cheesy promo chock full of financial clichés and delivered an awkward first move when things turned physical.