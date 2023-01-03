Yankees Hire Famed Executive To Advise GM Brian Cashman

The New York Yankees have had one of Major League Baseball’s busiest offseason’s, and they’re not quite done making moves in pursuit of their 28th ring.

The Yankees on Tuesday announced they have appointed Brian Sabean as executive advisor to general manager Brian Cashman.

Sabean, 66, has worked in MLB front offices for nearly 40 years — spending each of the last 30 with the San Francisco Giants. In 17 seasons as the Giants general manager, Sabean constructed three World Series-winning rosters and traded for or drafted the likes of Jeff Kent, Andrés Galarraga, Buster Posey, Hunter Pence, Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford.

His time with the Giants came after eight seasons in the Yankees organization, where Cashman gives called him an “unsung hero” for his role in drafting and developing Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte and Bernie Williams, per ESPN.

After re-signing 2022 American League MVP Aaron Judge and adding All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon, the Yankees can confidently say they made improvements to their AL East-winning organization.