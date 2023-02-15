Aaron Boone Reveals Yankees Pitcher Could Miss 2023 Season After Surgery

The pitching depth of the New York Yankees seemingly has been dealt a hit just as the Bronx Bombers arrive to spring training.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters Wednesday that right-hander Frankie Montas will undergo shoulder surgery next week and it could cause him to miss the 2023 campaign.

“Best case is he would be back late in the season, but we’re really going to know a lot after (Feb.) 21st, when they know specifically what they have to do there,” Boone said in reference to the date of surgery, per YES Network. “If it’s just the scope, then there’s the potential he could be back late in the year.”

Boone referred to the ailment as “nagging,” which makes it fair to question why the surgery wouldn’t have been had immediately following the 2022 campaign.

Montas, who was acquired by New York ahead of last year’s MLB trade deadline, was expected to serve as a backend starter for the Yankees this season. The 29-year-old Montas compiled a 4.05 ERA during the 2022 campaign while his 5-12 overall record was more so a product of his time with the Oakland Athletics prior to the deadline.

Of course, the Yankees still have high-end pitching talent ahead of Montas with Gerrit Cole, recent signee Carlos Rodón, Nestor Cortes and Luis Severino. But the shoulder injury and impending surgery nevertheless serves as “a blow” to the Yankees in the short term, as acknowledged by Boone.

New York currently has the second-best betting prices to win the World Series at 7-to-1 at DraftKings Sportsbook behind only the Houston Astros (6-1).