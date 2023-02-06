Adam Sandler Responds To David Pastrnak’s ‘Happy Gilmore’ Tribute

'Love you fellas! Made me smile big'

The Boston Bruins have gained a number of new fans during their historic start, including “Happy Gilmore” himself.

David Pastrnak was one of the Bruins’ representatives at NHL All-Star Weekend in South Florida, taking part in the Breakaway Challenge on Friday night. Drawing inspiration from a historic figure in Bruins history, the 26-year-old donned a retro Bruins jersey with “Gilmore 18” on the back.

Adam Sandler, who made the character famous in the 1990’s, appreciated the gesture.

“Love you fellas! Made me smile big,” Sandler commented on a Bruins status on Facebook.

Linus Ullmark, who joined Pastrnak alongside head coach Jim Montgomery as the Bruins’ All-Star representatives, played the role of caddy for Pasta.

Pastrnak ultimately placed second in the event, but helped the Atlantic Team come away with a victory in the All-Star tournament Saturday. Surely, the Czech-native’s tremendous weekend made Happy Gilmore proud.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
