Antonio Brown Claims Former Patriots Player Gave Him CTE

If you’ve had a problem with Antonio Brown’s deranged behavior over the past few years, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection wants you to take it up with one of his former teammates.

Brown, who flamed out of the NFL at the tail end of the 2021 season and has been a frequent offender of reckless actions, recently jumped on Instagram live and accused James Harrison of giving him CTE. AB, who played with Harrison for six seasons in Pittsburgh and against him for another, claims the bruising linebacker inflicted long-term brain damage by hitting him while wearing an illegal helmet years ago.

“I wanted to tell you guys that I think James Harrison gave me CTE,” Brown said. “James Harrison had an illegal helmet for over 20 years in the NFL and he hit me one time. Ever since he hit me I’ve been super aggressive. So blame James Harrison for my CTE.”

Harrison himself isn’t taking Brown’s allegation seriously. The 15-year veteran on Saturday tweeted about his recent influx of text messages and included a crying-laughing emoji.

Head injuries obviously aren’t a laughing matter, but at this point, you have to take everything Brown says with a grain of salt.