Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lines, Pairings

The Bruins on Monday will try to take care of business at home before heading west.

Boston is set to welcome Ottawa to TD Garden for a Presidents’ Day tilt. Momentum is on the Bruins’ side going into the matinee matchup, as the Black and Gold won their last two games by a combined nine goals. The visiting Sens have some juice of their own winning three of their last four, including a 7-2 drubbing of the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

The Atlantic Division clash will mark the Bruins’ final game in their own building this month. After battling Ottawa, Boston will close out February with a four-game road trip that includes stops in Seattle, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Monday afternoon’s Senators-Bruins game:

BRUINS (42-8-5)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Taylor Hall–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Nick Foligno–Trent Frederic–A.J. Greer

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman