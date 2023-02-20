Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Senators Lines, Pairings

The B's have won three straight

by

2 hours ago

The Bruins on Monday will try to take care of business at home before heading west.

Boston is set to welcome Ottawa to TD Garden for a Presidents’ Day tilt. Momentum is on the Bruins’ side going into the matinee matchup, as the Black and Gold won their last two games by a combined nine goals. The visiting Sens have some juice of their own winning three of their last four, including a 7-2 drubbing of the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

The Atlantic Division clash will mark the Bruins’ final game in their own building this month. After battling Ottawa, Boston will close out February with a four-game road trip that includes stops in Seattle, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Monday afternoon’s Senators-Bruins game:

BRUINS (42-8-5)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk
Pavel Zacha–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Taylor Hall–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Nick Foligno–Trent Frederic–A.J. Greer

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Connor Clifton

Jeremy Swayman

SENATORS (27-24-4)
Brady Tkachuk–Tim Stutzle–Claud Giroux
Alex DeBrincat–Ridly Greig–Drake Batherson
Derick Brassard–Shane Pinto–Mathieu Joseph
Parker Kelly–Dylan Gambrell–Julien Gauthier

Thomas Chabot–Nikita Zaitsev
Erik Brannstrom–Artem Zub
Jacob Larsson–Travis Hamonic

Kevin Mandolese

More Bruins:

NHL Rumors: Bruins’ Deadline Strategy Coming Into Focus
Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard
Previous Article

How Damian Lillard Helped Jayson Tatum Make All-Star Game History
New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater
Next Article

Patriots Rumors: Details Of Matthew Slater’s New Contract Revealed

Picked For You

Related