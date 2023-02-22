Bruins Trade Deadline: How Active Have Past Champions Been?

If you want the Bruins to hoist the Stanley Cup in June, you should probably be rooting for them to make some sort of impactful move ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

Boston’s roster is among the best in the NHL, and no one has gotten more out of its cast than Jim Montgomery’s club. The Bruins are cruising to the playoffs and are both the statistical and betting favorites to take home the title.

But there is no such thing as a perfect roster, which means the Bruins could certainly improve themselves before the March 3 deadline. General manager Don Sweeney has been active at the deadline for much of his tenure. Even relatively simple moves to add depth could be the difference between a deep springtime run and a disappointing early exit.

There is no guarantee that trade deadline activity leads to a championship. There have been plenty of teams who loaded up and still fell short. However, every single Stanley Cup winner dating back to at least 2011 made some sort of move around the deadline. In a lot of cases, teams made multiple major moves, deals that ultimately paid off.

For the sake of this exercise, here’s how the past five Cup champions attacked the deadline.

2022 COLORADO AVALANCHE

Acquired Andrew Cogliano (with 50% retained) from San Jose for a 2024 fifth-round pick

Acquired Artturi Lehkonen (50% retained) from Montreal for Justin Barron and a 2024 second-round pick

Acquired Nico Sturm from Minnesota for Tyson Jost

Acquired Josh Manson (50% retained) from Anaheim for Drew Helleso and a 2023 second-round pick

Remarkable work from Joe Sakic. Lehkonen was sensational, scoring eight goals (with four game-winners, including a pretty big one) to go along with six assists in the playoffs. The veteran Cogliano chipped in with six postseason points. Both players are still with the team, and Lehkonen has been one of Colorado’s most productive players this season. Sturm and Manson were depth additions at pivotal positions and each played during the Avs’ Cup run.