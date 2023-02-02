Celtics Tie Franchise History With Epic First Quarter Vs. Nets

BOSTON — Anybody who tuned in a little late Wednesday night to the Boston Celtics taking on the Brooklyn Nets were met with a surprise.

The Celtics came out of the gates red hot, leaving the Nets far behind immediately by opening up a 46-16 lead after the first quarter.

The massive disparity that early in the game came with some franchise history for the Celtics. According to ESPN Stats and Info, the Celtics outscoring the Nets by 30 points tied Boston’s best point-differential in a quarter in the shot-clock era.

In fact, Jayson Tatum, who netted 18 points in the frame, scored more points than the entire Nets team.

The output from Boston ended up being good for their seventh-highest point total in a quarter in team history as well, according to Celtics.com writer Marc D’Amico, who cited Basketball Reference.

The Celtics bombarded the Nets with an elite offensive display as they hit 15 of their first 21 shots, including all seven of their attempts from beyond the arc.

It truly felt like something out of a video game as they shots kept on falling, and now that quarter from the Celtics will forever be etched in the organization’s record book.