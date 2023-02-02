Red Sox Fans Will Love Justin Turner’s Latest Instagram Post

Justin Turner hasn’t even suited up for the Boston Red Sox yet, and he’s making sure to build a fanbase before he does.

Turner and the Red Sox agreed to terms on a two-year deal back in December, lining the 38-year-old for a leadership role on a Boston roster that’s in limbo.

Much has been made about the veteran’s presence in the clubhouse, but it appears Turner knows how to win over a crowd as well. The ex-Los Angeles Dodger showed where his allegiances now lie in a new Instagram post, rocking a Nomar Garciaparra t-shirt and drinking out of a “Wicked Smaht” mug.

Match this glorious piece of flattery and Turner’s relationship with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and you’ve got yourself the making of a fan favorite.

Turner played that exact role in LA. making two All-Star games with the Dodgers and helping them win the World Series in 2020. The veteran finished 2022 with .278/.350/.438 splits, belting 13 home runs and 81 RBIs over the course of 128 games.